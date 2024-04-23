Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after buying an additional 693,970 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $19,704,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 66.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,463,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 86.5% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,195,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after buying an additional 554,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $10,590,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

