2,150 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 567.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 61,926 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEI opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

