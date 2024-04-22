Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 3706876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

