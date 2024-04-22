iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.22

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.57, with a volume of 245538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

