Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $25,285,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,825.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

