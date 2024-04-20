ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

