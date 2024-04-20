IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,550.00 in Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,726,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

IZEA stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.