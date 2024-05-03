Robert W. Baird Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $128.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

