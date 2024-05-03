UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.3% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.02. 1,062,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,521,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

