Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.29. 3,787,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,664,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The company has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

