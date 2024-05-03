LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.55), with a volume of 2825030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 176 ($2.21) to GBX 229 ($2.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is -5,263.16%.
Insider Activity
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,117.57). Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
