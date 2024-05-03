BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading 0.3% Higher

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $758.44 and last traded at $757.01. Approximately 93,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 615,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $754.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,057 shares of company stock worth $58,575,704. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.