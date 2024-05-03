Robert W. Baird Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $33.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 6.0 %

XRAY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 218,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.