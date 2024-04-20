Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

