The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNC traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 635,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,645. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

