Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.91. 1,802,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

