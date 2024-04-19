Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Barclays started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Price Performance
Shares of MUR stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy Oil
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.