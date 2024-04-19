MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $25.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

