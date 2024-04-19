Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE FTG opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$3.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47.
Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
