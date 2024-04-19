Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $104.00 at Bank of America

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

