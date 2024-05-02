632 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 4.2 %

KNSL opened at $378.61 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.69 and a 200 day moving average of $414.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.