Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

