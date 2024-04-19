Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Azenta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta
Azenta Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 1.53.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.