Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

ALAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of ALAB opened at $70.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

