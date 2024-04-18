WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.
WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $229.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
