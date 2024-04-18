U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Luke Anthony Norman Acquires 5,000 Shares

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $20,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 348,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,226.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

