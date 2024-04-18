Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %
TRIB stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
