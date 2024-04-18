Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %

TRIB stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

