Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,497 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 5,234 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Comerica
Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comerica Stock Performance
Shares of Comerica stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comerica
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.