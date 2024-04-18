OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

