Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.