Morgan Stanley Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Five9 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

