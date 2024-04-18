Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 18,213 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $8,914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

