Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

