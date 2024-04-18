Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE BGH opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.50.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
