Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BGH opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

