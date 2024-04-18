Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (AT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on June 3rd

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ashtead Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AT opened at GBX 736 ($9.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £588.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,504.76 and a beta of 0.32. Ashtead Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 791 ($9.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 607.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 775 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology

In related news, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon acquired 3,015 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($24,771.57). Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Featured Stories

