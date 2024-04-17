Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

