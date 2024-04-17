Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.89

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00007767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $137.29 million and $6.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,901.51 or 0.99991206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

