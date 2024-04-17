Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 298.41% from the company’s current price.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Veru by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

