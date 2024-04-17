TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.60% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $365,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,836. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of -2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.