Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. 72,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,666. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

