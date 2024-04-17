Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Expands By 5.1%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,787,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 9,313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.