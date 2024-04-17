Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 160,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428,676. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

