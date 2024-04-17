Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $740,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,826. The company has a market cap of $725.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

