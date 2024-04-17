Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,557. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

