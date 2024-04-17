R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

