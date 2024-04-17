Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $495,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 113,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

