JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 1,091,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,051. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

