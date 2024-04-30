Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Declines By 16.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
CPHRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
