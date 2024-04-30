Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Declines By 18.9%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 8,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.