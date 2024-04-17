Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.29. 139,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.