Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 1,244,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,770. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

